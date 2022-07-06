Watch CBS News
Massachusetts State Police trainee accidentally shoots himself in leg

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

NEW BRAINTREE – A Massachusetts State Police trainee accidentally shot himself in the leg Wednesday morning during an exercise.

It happened at the Massachusetts State Police Academy on West Brookfield Road in New Braintree.

A State Police spokesman said the unidentified man suffered a non-life threatening injury when the bullet hit him in the lower leg.

He was conscious and alert following the shooting. He was treated at the scene and taken to an area hospital.

Members of the State Police Division of Standards and Training will investigate the shooting.

First published on July 6, 2022 / 11:12 AM

