Keller @ Large: Is Massachusetts state budget growing too fast?

BOSTON – The Massachusetts budget has finally reached the desk of Gov. Maura Healey and the House and Senate reached an agreement about a month past deadline.

During a conversation with WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller, Sen. President Karen Spilka addressed the budget, and why it takes so long for the state to reach an agreement year after year.

The House and Senate reached an agreement last week on a $56 billion bill. The agreement draws about $200 million from reserves.

Keller asked Spilka if she believes the budget is growing too fast, and why reserves were used despite revenue from the "millionaires tax" and federal funds.

"I don't believe so," Spilka said. "Most of those reserves we put into a reserve from last year when we did not do an economic final bill that we had wanted to put that $200 million toward early education and child care. It didn't happen. So the Senate, and the House agreed with the Senate to put that into a reserve to use for the following year."

This is the 13th straight year the state has gone past its deadline to reach an agreement. Keller asked why that is that case when it isn't for other states.

Spilka said there have never been concerns about the state paying its bills.

"I'm glad that we got it done. I'm glad that it's behind us," Spilka said. "The quote that I hear was, 'It was worth the wait.'"

One thing was not included in the budget agreement was tax relief. Spilka said she expects lawmakers to "pick that up right away and get to work."

