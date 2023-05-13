"Cold shock": DCR warns swimming at Mass. beaches before Memorial Day could be dangerous

BOSTON - Temperatures have been summer-like the past few days around Massachusetts, but one state agency is urging residents to avoid the temptation to take a dip.

"The weather may be nice but that water is cold!" the Massachusetts Department of Conservation & Recreation tweeted. "Swimming in it is dangerous & can lead to 'cold shock,' hypothermia & increased risk of drowning."

DCR recommends waiting until Memorial Day, when lifeguards will be on duty at state beaches.

The water temperature in Boston Harbor was 55 degrees on Saturday.

"Fifty five degree water may not sound very cold, but it can be deadly," the National Weather Service says. "Plunging into cold water of any temperature becomes dangerous if you aren't prepared for what the sudden exposure can do to your body and brain."