Watch CBS News
Local News

Massachusetts sports betting down 21.5% from April

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

More than 400,000 in Massachusetts signed up for mobile sports betting accounts after launch
More than 400,000 in Massachusetts signed up for mobile sports betting accounts after launch 00:24

BOSTON – Massachusetts sports betting decreased by about 21.5% in May compared to the previous month.

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission released the May data on Thursday.

Total sports betting handle was $454,965,416, which was down 21.5% from April.

In May, mobile sports betting handle was down 21.7% from the month before. Retail sports betting handle decreased 12.4% from April.

Taxable sports betting revenue and sports betting taxes both increased in May.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on June 15, 2023 / 3:14 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.