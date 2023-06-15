Massachusetts sports betting down 21.5% from April
BOSTON – Massachusetts sports betting decreased by about 21.5% in May compared to the previous month.
The Massachusetts Gaming Commission released the May data on Thursday.
Total sports betting handle was $454,965,416, which was down 21.5% from April.
In May, mobile sports betting handle was down 21.7% from the month before. Retail sports betting handle decreased 12.4% from April.
Taxable sports betting revenue and sports betting taxes both increased in May.
