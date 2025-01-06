Massachusetts public sector retirees celebrate signing of Social Security Fairness Act

BOSTON - Current and former public sector workers in Massachusetts are hailing the passage of the Social Security Fairness Act, signed by President Biden on Sunday.

The legislation boosts Social Security benefits for public sector workers by eliminating two federal provisions, the Windfall Elimination Provision and the Government Pension Offset. Both policies were implemented decades ago to save the Social Security system by slashing benefits for public sector workers who also earned pensions from state and local governments.

Jim Lucia, a Billerica school teacher of four decades also worked at a liquor store in Lowell and paid into his public employee retirement fund and Social Security.

"Technically double contributors"

"We are considered double dippers although we are technically double contributors," Lucia said. "Because of the windfall elimination provision my Social Security payments are about 50 percent of what they should be."

Critics of the bill argue it will put strain on Social Security trust funds. Ultimately, it passed with bipartisan support.

"Americans who have worked hard all their life to make an honest living should be able to retire with economic security and dignity," Mr. Biden told a gathering at the White House before signing the Social Security Fairness Act. He said it would mean an average monthly increase of $360 for more than 2.5 million Social Security recipients.

100,000 people impacted in Massachusetts

How the increased benefits will be doled out is still unclear, but the American Federation of Teachers estimates it will impact more than 100,000 people in Massachusetts.