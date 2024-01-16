Massachusetts snow totals for January 16, 2024 - who has the most?
BOSTON - Massachusetts had a few inches of snow Tuesday, but it wasn't a major storm.
Here are the latest totals from the National Weather Service, Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton, and WBZ-TV Weather Watchers.
Mansfield 4.0 inches
Waltham 4.0
Fitchburg 4.0
Haverhill 4.0
Rehoboth 4.0
Westwood 3.8
Burlington 3.7
Norton 3.6
Boston Logan Airport 3.5
Sharon 3.5
Bedford 3.5
Raynham 3.5
North Attleboro 3.5
Ipswich 3.5
Randolph 3.4
Weymouth 3.4
Newton 3.3
Rockland 3.3
Whitman 3.3
Brockton 3.2
Medford 3.2
Milton 3.2
Natick 3.1
Needham 3.0
Chelsea 3.0
Ashburnham 3.0
