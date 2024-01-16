Local News

Massachusetts snow totals for January 16, 2024 - who has the most?

By Mike Toole

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Massachusetts had a few inches of snow Tuesday, but it wasn't a major storm.

Here are the latest totals from the National Weather Service, Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton, and WBZ-TV Weather Watchers.

Mansfield 4.0 inches
Waltham 4.0
Fitchburg 4.0
Haverhill 4.0
Rehoboth 4.0
Westwood 3.8
Burlington 3.7
Norton 3.6
Boston Logan Airport 3.5
Sharon 3.5
Bedford 3.5
Raynham 3.5
North Attleboro 3.5
Ipswich 3.5
Randolph 3.4
Weymouth 3.4
Newton 3.3
Rockland 3.3
Whitman 3.3
Brockton 3.2
Medford 3.2
Milton 3.2
Natick 3.1
Needham 3.0
Chelsea 3.0
Ashburnham 3.0 

Mike Toole

Mike Toole is the Managing Editor at wbz.com in Boston. He has worked in the WBZ-TV newsroom for more than 20 years. He previously wrote and produced news and sports at WABC-TV in New York.

First published on January 16, 2024 / 1:52 PM EST

