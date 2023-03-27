Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren announces re-election campaign

BOSTON – Massachusetts Democrat Elizabeth Warren announced on Monday that she will seek another term in the United States Senate.

"I first ran for Senate because I saw how the system is rigged for the rich and powerful and against everyone else. I won because Massachusetts voters know it, too. And now I'm running for Senate again because there's a lot more we've got to do," Warren said in a video announcement.

We’ve won some big victories for working families in Massachusetts and across the country, but there’s a lot more to do. So today I’m making it official: I’m running for re-election to keep up the fight. pic.twitter.com/ebG3vJCot3 — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) March 27, 2023

Warren said her goals are to pass a wealth tax, make child care affordable, build a 21st century transportation across Massachusetts and put stricter rules on banks.

"We know it won't be easy. We've seen the powerful forces against us and how extreme the Republicans are. But the last ten years have taught us that when we organize, when we hold those in power accountable, when we fight righteous fights — then we can make positive change," Warren said.

Warren's announcement featured endorsements from Sen. Ed Markey, Massachusetts Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu.