Meet the Massachusetts sculptor behind the FAO Schwarz bear and other iconic New England works

His sculptures are iconic around New England. Meet Woburn-based artist Robert Shure

He's the talented sculptor behind the likes of the FAO Schwartz teddy bear, the Cy Young memorial and the Massachusetts Fallen Firefighters Memorial. Chances are you haven't heard of Robert Shure, but you have almost definitely seen his work.

In the video above Host Rachel Holt talked to the Woburn-based artist about his process and what it means to create - and restore - such iconic works of art at Skylight Studios.