Watch CBS News
New England Living

Meet the Massachusetts sculptor behind the FAO Schwarz bear and other iconic New England works

By Rachel Holt

/ CBS Boston

His sculptures are iconic around New England. Meet Woburn-based artist Robert Shure
His sculptures are iconic around New England. Meet Woburn-based artist Robert Shure 07:11

He's the talented sculptor behind the likes of the FAO Schwartz teddy bear, the Cy Young memorial and the Massachusetts Fallen Firefighters Memorial. Chances are you haven't heard of Robert Shure, but you have almost definitely seen his work.

In the video above Host Rachel Holt talked to the Woburn-based artist about his process and what it means to create - and restore -  such iconic works of art at Skylight Studios.

Rachel Holt
Rachel-Holt-1024-1.jpg

Rachel Holt is a lifestyle reporter for WBZ-TV.

First published on April 24, 2024 / 8:00 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.