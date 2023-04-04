14 Massachusetts school districts receive funding for violence prevention

NORFOLK - School security improvements are coming to the King Philip Regional School District thanks to a state grant. Tens of thousands of dollars will be spread across four districts in the area to help with violence prevention.

With school safety at the top of parents' minds, the Healey-Driscoll Administration is investing more than $570,000 into school safety.

The announcement comes after recent swatting incidents across the state, and the Nashville school shooting, have put school security into question.

"It's scary," said a mom of two that WBZ spoke with. "How are you going to protect kids in the school?"

It's a sentiment that King Philip Regional School District Superintendent Paul Zinni agrees with.

"It's scary to be a parent right now and to send your child to school," said Zinni.

The money is being funded to 14 school districts in Massachusetts through the Department of Justice's Bureau of Justice Assistance. The Student, Teachers and Officers Preventing (STOP) School Violence Grant Program was created to help enhance school security and prevent violence.

The goal is to help schools create a partnership with local law enforcement so together they can better deal with crisis situations. "King Philip is the middle and high school for Plainville, Wrentham and Norfolk. This grant was written collaboratively with those elementary districts," explained Superintendent Zinni.

The King Philip School District is receiving a total of $55,300 out of the $570,465 that will trickle down to the four districts at the elementary and secondary level.

"Our hope first is to put together crisis and threat assessment management teams, and make that a priority," said Dot Pearl, Regional Director of Wellness.

She said the safety training will be for students, staff and local first responders to make sure they respond together rather than react. This as their schools see more behavioral and mental health concerns. Pearl tells WBZ they'll begin surveying schools to see where they are in the spring.

"All of them have expressed an interest in the threat assessment training," said Pearl. "We'll then move into that piece as we get into the summer."

The funding is a relief for parents, concerned for their children.

"The world is full of risks, so I think it's something unfortunately that has to be on our minds," said one parent.

And it is on the minds of school staff who continue to work to make the environment their students learn in a better and safer place. "Our students can't concentrate on learning when their bellies aren't full, or they're worried about feeling safe," said Zinni.

The following school districts are receiving STOP School Violence grants:

Central Mass. Collaborative - $24,985

CREST Collaborative - $25,000

Gill Montague Regional School District - $19,980

Hampden Wilbraham Regional School District - $60,000

Haverhill Public Schools - $60,000

Hull Public Schools - $19,500

King Philip School District - $55,300

Matachusett RVTHS - $34,200

Newburyport Public Schools - $26,500

Peabody Veterans Memorial High School - $60,000

Quabbin Regional School District - $60,000

Salem Academy Charter School - $25,000

Salem Public Schools - $40,000

Woburn Public Schools - $60,000