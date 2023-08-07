Watch CBS News
Local News

Massachusetts sales tax holiday coming this weekend

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

CBS News Live
CBS News Boston Live

BOSTON - The annual Massachusetts sales tax holiday is coming this weekend.

Lawmakers have set August 12 and 13 as the legally required tax-free weekend for 2023.

Most items under $2,500 bought on those days will be exempt from the 6.25% sales tax. The holiday weekend was made permanent in 2018 in an effort to boost small business around the state by getting people out to shop.  

Sales tax will still apply for anyone going out to eat at a restaurant. The same goes for buying a car or boat, regardless of price. There will also still be taxes in place for alcohol and marijuana sales.

Here's a list of what doesn't qualify:

  • Meals
  • Motor vehicles
  • Motorboats
  • Telecommunications services
  • Gas
  • Steam
  • Electricity
  • Tobacco products
  • Marijuana or marijuana products
  • Alcoholic beverages, and
  • Any single item whose price is more than $2,500.

For more information, visit the state's website.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on August 7, 2023 / 7:55 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.