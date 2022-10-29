Watch CBS News
Massachusetts research team helps save 12 people from sinking boat off Virginia

By CBSBoston.com Staff

NORFOLK, Virginia -- A Massachusetts research team was in the right place at the right time to help save 12 people from a sinking fishing boat off the coast of Virginia. 

A boat from the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) in Falmouth was the first to respond to a mayday call early Friday morning, the Coast Guard said. 

The crew launched a hard inflatable boat into the water and 12 passengers from the sinking ship were able to climb on board. Another good samaritan boat also came to help at that time. 

According to the WHOI, the sinking ship's captain was reluctant to leave his ship and was rescued by a Coast Guard helicopter in a basket. 

The WHOI crew has returned to its three-week research mission at sea. 

First published on October 29, 2022 / 1:33 PM

