Massachusetts reports 3,084 new COVID cases, positivity rate continues to drop

BOSTON - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 3,084 new confirmed COVID cases on Wednesday. The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is now 8.33%, marking another drop after it was over 9% earlier this month.

There were 12 additional deaths reported.

Currently, there are 816 people in the hospital with COVID. There are also 77 patients currently in intensive care.

Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,704,364. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 19,375.

There were 44,915 total new tests reported.