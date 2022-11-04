Watch CBS News
Local News

Massachusetts ranked most prosperous state in the nation

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Massachusetts ranked most prosperous state in the nation
Massachusetts ranked most prosperous state in the nation 00:22

BOSTON - Massachusetts has been named the most prosperous state in the nation, according to a new ranking.

The "American Dream Prosperity Index" from the Milken Center looks beyond wealth. It factors in things like safety, health care resources, entrepreneurial opportunities, civil rights and a sense of belonging.

Almost all of New England scored well, with Connecticut, New Hampshire and Vermont making the Top 10.

The report says that even among prosperous states, there's room for improvement.

"For example, Massachusetts, the strongest performing state, performs well across a broad range of indicators, particularly in education and physical health," the report says. "But it has also been especially impacted by the mental health crisis, having a particularly high drug overdose rate. Furthermore, across the state, over a quarter of roads and nearly 10% of bridges are of poor quality."

Click here to see the full ranking.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on November 4, 2022 / 9:39 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.