Storm system to bring heavy rain, gusty winds to Massachusetts late Sunday night

BOSTON – The WBZ Weather Team has issued a NEXT Weather Alert for the rainy and windy storm system arriving Sunday evening into the overnight hours.

The system is expected to bring onset cloud cover this afternoon across the New England region as temperatures slowly climb into the mid to upper 40s.

As we look towards the impacts, the greatest impacts for the Cape and the islands will be high wind gusts approaching, and perhaps exceeding 50 mph. This will be a warm sector type of storm so there is no expectancy for winter precipitation.

Currently, the storm is taking shape south along the Carolina coast. As it moves northward, it is expected to intensify just as it moves into southern New England.

Rainfall forecast models are leaning towards a 0.50" to 1.50" range of precipitation. However, in the event that some areas continue to be lashed by bands of moderate to heavy rain, we could see some higher numbers.

Conditions begin to deteriorate this evening around dinner time as rainfall steadily increases. You'll also notice wind gusts begin to climb as well.

This could significantly cause issues for those traveling north and east post holiday. Visibility will be limited coupled with ponding in locations especially in low lying areas and secondary roadways. Because of last week's frigid air, the remaining leaves from trees have fallen and some of the drains and gutters could be clogged also allowing for some sporadic flooding.

This is notoriously an issue for overnight travel as it is most difficult to decipher flooding in spots. Some coastal flooding south near Providence is expected to occur as the low intensifies.

By Monday morning near sunrise, much of the precipitation will have exited the area.

By midday, the sunshine will have returned along with some steady gusts at times and cooler air drive east and south.

As we return to normal (loosely speaking), colder air will take up residence for the rest of the week with frigid overnight lows, and chilly daytime highs albeit with rays of sunshine and fair weather clouds.

Enjoy the rest of your Sunday! Keep an eye out for travel issues on the Mass Pike Central and West for the late show and flight delays/cancellations at Logan Airport.