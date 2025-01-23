3 inmates charged with brutally attacking Massachusetts prison officers plead not guilty

Union calls for more safeguards as inmates accused of attacking officer are arraigned in Worcester

WORCESTER - Three inmates accused in a brutal attack at a maximum security prison in central Massachusetts were brought to court Thursday to face charges in a room full of officers.

The prisoners pleaded not guilty to several charges in the assault at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Lancaster on September 18.

Jeffrey Tapia, Jose Crespo and Heriberto Rivera-Negron (from left to right) in court in Worcester on January 23, 2025. CBS Boston

Prosecutors said security video showed 39-year-old Jose Crespo stabbing Correction Officer Stephen Adams 16 times, puncturing his lung. Inmate Jeffrey Tapia allegedly held Adams down. Both men are already serving life sentences. According to prosecutors, Crespo made the "sharp bladed instrument" from a light fixture.

The attack at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Lancaster on September 18 was recorded on video. CBS Boston

Prosecutors said 36-year-old Heriberto Rivera-Negron, who was supposed to be released this month, joined in and began assaulting officers. At least four members of the prison staff were taken to the hospital. The officers' union president, Dennis Martin, said the officers are still recovering.

Sea of blue at courthouse

Corrections officers, all in their blue uniforms, poured into Worcester Superior Court for the inmates' arraignment Thursday morning.

"These officers put themselves in harm's way each and every day inside of these dangerous prison walls," Martin told reporters. "And it's not just the healing part of it, it's the mental part of it as well, it's a traumatic event that happened."

Union wants improved safety

Martin is asking for more lockdowns and searches in prisons, as well as more protections for officers.

"Today is a step in the right direction towards achieving that goal," he said.

Crespo, Tapia and Rivera-Negron all pleaded not guilty to charges of mayhem, armed assault to murder and assault to murder.