Massachusetts preschools making kindness part of curriculum

BILLERICA – A Massachusetts preschool is making kindness part of the curriculum.

"At this age I feel like it's the best age to teach them how just to become good people," The Learning Experience Billerica Assistant Director, Jessica Baker told WBZ.

At The Learning Experience, children even in daycare are learning their motto that "It doesn't matter how big or small you are, it's the size of your heart that matters," through two animated characters, "Charity the Chihuahua" and "Grace the Greyhound."

They learn through songs, books, lessons and even simply learning what the words "kind" and "hope" mean.

"I've been with The Learning Experience for six years and I've been a teacher, an admin, and now a mom and I am so thankful that my daughter is a part of The Learning Experience to be able to learn how to be kind to others," The Learning Experience Foxboro assistant director Audrianna Amaral said.

Kids are continuously practicing kindness in the classroom and giving back to the community through service projects.

"Something as simple as writing a letter to the local police or fire department saying thank you for keeping us safe," Amaral said.

Every year the preschool partners with the Make-a-Wish Foundation. This year the Billerica and Foxboro locations raised $20,000 which allows the foundation to grant four wishes.

"They see their parents donating money to something and we explain to them throughout the day each day that when make a wish is going on why we are doing these special events," Amaral said.

The staff hopes that the children are taking the foundation of kindness they're learning and grow up to use it every day.