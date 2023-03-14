Watch CBS News
Local News

More than 18,000 customers without power across Massachusetts during nor'easter

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Next Weather: WBZ morning forecast for March 14
Next Weather: WBZ morning forecast for March 14 04:44

BOSTON - Thousands of homes and businesses lost power Tuesday as the biggest storm of the season hit Massachusetts.

According to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) more than 18,000 customers had no electricity as of 6 a.m.

Check: Power outages map

Most of those are currently in western Massachusetts, where the heavy, wet snow started first early Tuesday before it moves across the state.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on March 14, 2023 / 5:56 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.