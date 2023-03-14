More than 18,000 customers without power across Massachusetts during nor'easter
BOSTON - Thousands of homes and businesses lost power Tuesday as the biggest storm of the season hit Massachusetts.
According to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) more than 18,000 customers had no electricity as of 6 a.m.
Check: Power outages map
Most of those are currently in western Massachusetts, where the heavy, wet snow started first early Tuesday before it moves across the state.
