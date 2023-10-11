New Hampshire among 13 states fighting "unfair" Massachusetts pork law

Restaurant owner says new law will increase price of pork in Massachusetts

BOSTON - Thirteen states, including New Hampshire, are fighting what they say is an unconstitutional new Massachusetts law that could "dramatically raise pork prices" and hurt businesses.

Massachusetts voters passed a ballot question in 2016 that called for better treatment of farm animals, but enforcement of the part concerning pork had long been delayed. The pig welfare law took effect in August, requiring certain pork products sold in the state to come from pigs that were given enough space to lay down, stand up and turn around freely.

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said the Massachusetts law also "sets a dangerous precedent" by banning the shipment of "non-compliant" pork through the state.

"I am proud to stand with New Hampshire farmers and livestock producers as we fight against this radical and unfair overreach. Massachusetts has no right to impose their policies on our farmers and businesses," Formella said in a statement. "These strict new mandates interfere with commerce among the states and impose extreme costs and regulations on farmers, ultimately impacting our restaurants and other businesses and the price of pork for all Americans."

Massachusetts will not enforce the new restrictions on pork being shipped in the state for several months, the State House News Service reported.

WBZ-TV has reached out to Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell's office for comment.

A Marlboro restaurant owner told WBZ-TV in August that many businesses were stockpiling pork and preparing for price increases.