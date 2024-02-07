Former "officer of the year" from Massachusetts charged with attacking police, Disney World security

BROOKLINE – Duane Danforth, a former "officer of the year" with the Brookline Police Department, was arrested after he allegedly attacked two security guards and a police officer at Disney World.

It happened January 30 at the EPCOT theme park.

Brookline police named Danforth officer of the year in 2021. The department said the 38-year-old has been placed on paid administrative pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

Brookline police officer Duane Danforth seen in 2021 (left) and following is 2024 arrest.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office in Florida, an area of the park was roped off for a private event. Police said Danforth tried to move the ropes and enter the area.

A witness said Danforth "had a crazy look in his eyes" and appeared intoxicated.

When a security guard told him he needed to go around, Danforth allegedly yelled "I'm going to [expletive] kill you" several times and pushed the guard aside.

A second security guard said Danforth shoved him as well.

Someone in the area recorded the incident on their cellphone and showed it to police.

An Orange County deputy sheriff responded and said Danforth pushed him with both hands. The deputy sheriff brought Danforth to the ground in an effort to subdue him. Danforth allegedly resisted arrest while he was being handcuffed.

Danforth was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

He is facing charges of battery, battery on a law enforcement officer, and resisting an officer without violence.