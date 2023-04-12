Massachusetts has open beds in nursing homes - but no staff

Massachusetts has open beds in nursing home - but no staff

BOSTON - Finding care for a loved one in a nursing home in Massachusetts may be a challenge.

A survey by the Massachusetts Senior Care Association found most long-term care facilities are having trouble staffing all of their beds.

The researchers found more than 3,000 beds are licensed and open, but patients can't be admitted to them because there aren't workers to care for them. As a result, 93% of the state's long-term care facilities are full.

"That results in a severe - potentially severe - access problems for hospitals that are trying to place patients in a nursing home as well as family members who are trying to place a loved one at a local community, or a local nursing home, or actually trying to find if they have a preference for a local facility," said Gary Abrahams of the Massachusetts Senior Care Association.

The survey also found this problem will get worse with more people needing care and more nursing homes closing.

The Association said nursing care jobs need to be more attractive, with higher wages and better benefits, including child care, housing help and tuition reimbursement.