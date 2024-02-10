Massachusetts teen has "dreams come true" at Super Bowl LVIII with Make-A-Wish

NEWTON - Las Vegas is ready for Super Bowl LVIII, where the Kansas City Chiefs & San Francisco 49ers will be facing off, but one Massachusetts teen will be there to witness it all.

"To go to the Super Bowl is just amazing," said 19-year-old Newton resident Chris Lee.

For the first time Lee will be in the stands for an NFL football game and it just so happens to be the biggest one of the year.

"What better than to have it be the Super Bowl. It's a once in a lifetime opportunity for me," said Lee.

At the end of 2019 Lee completed his medical treatment after being diagnosed with Leukemia.

Lee and his family have since connected with Make-A-Wish, and are joining 19 other wish recipients in Vegas for Super Bowl weekend.

The Make-A-Wish recipients at Allegiant Stadium ahead of Sunday's game.

"I'm really fortunate and really blessed to have this opportunity with all these other families having a great time," said Lee.

They took a behind the scenes tour of Allegiant Stadium, attended the Super Bowl experience and even got a VIP shopping trip with NFL superstars.

"We went to Lids flagship store. All of a sudden he said there will be three NFL players coming and one by one he introduced Michael Parsons from the Cowboys, Davante Adams from the Raiders and Damar Hamlin from the Bills. It was just awesome," Lee told WBZ.

But his favorite part was the NFL Honors.

Newton's Chris Lee attended the NFL honors with Make-A-Wish.

"This is something I've watched on TV for a while and always wanted to experience what it feels and looks like in person. I got to meet a lot of players and a lot of coaches," said Lee.

Chris and the other Make-A-Wish recipients will be watching the Super Bowl battle on the field and they are all incredibly grateful for the experience.

"Make-A-Wish you guys do so many amazing things to make our dreams come true and take our minds off all the tough times we've been through. Give us a happy memory to look back on and remember forever. This has got to be one of the highlights of my life."

Since 1980 Make-A-Wish has granted more than 550,000 wishes worldwide.