Next Weather: Thunderstorms, heavy downpours possible Thursday in eastern Massachusetts

/ CBS Boston

Next Weather: WBZ Midday Update For July 14
Next Weather: WBZ Midday Update For July 14 03:35

By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Exec. Weather Producer

BOSTON – The WBZ Weather Team is issuing a NEXT Weather Alert for the possibility of some heavy downpours and thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening.

A rather weak cold front will be passing through our region this afternoon. While the atmosphere isn't exactly primed for severe weather, there will likely be some vertical cloud development across portions of eastern Massachusetts. 

Any storms that do form could contain

  • Very heavy downpours, leading to some localized flooding
  • Potential for some lightning
  • Damaging wind gusts with some of the downpours/cells

Area of greatest concern is eastern Massachusetts, largely east of Worcester and inside of Interstate 495.

Timeframe to watch would be from 2-6 p.m. this afternoon. Those commuting home could face some ponding on roadways.

First published on July 14, 2022 / 11:27 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

