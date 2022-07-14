Next Weather: Thunderstorms, heavy downpours possible Thursday in eastern Massachusetts

By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Exec. Weather Producer

BOSTON – The WBZ Weather Team is issuing a NEXT Weather Alert for the possibility of some heavy downpours and thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening.

A rather weak cold front will be passing through our region this afternoon. While the atmosphere isn't exactly primed for severe weather, there will likely be some vertical cloud development across portions of eastern Massachusetts.

Any storms that do form could contain

Very heavy downpours, leading to some localized flooding

Potential for some lightning

Damaging wind gusts with some of the downpours/cells

Area of greatest concern is eastern Massachusetts, largely east of Worcester and inside of Interstate 495.

Timeframe to watch would be from 2-6 p.m. this afternoon. Those commuting home could face some ponding on roadways.

