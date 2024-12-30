Video shows car doing doughnuts on Massachusetts beach, driver arrested for OUI

NAHANT - A wild joyride the afternoon after Christmas was caught on camera by multiple witnesses in Nahant. People out for a stroll along Nahant Beach were stopped in their tracks by a speeding car careening across the sand.

Police say 21-year-old Angel Montas from Lynn was under the influence of liquor when he sped on and off the beach and even into the ocean.

Nahant police officers responded to the beach at approximately 1:45 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 26 for a report of a car "doing doughnuts" on the sand.

"There were kids on the beach, there were surfers out there, people walking their dogs," one witness said.

Police arrested Montas before anyone was hurt. Witnesses who frequently walk the area are angry, after seeing the car's tires tear up the beach.

"He's destroying something I've watched over the years get beautiful. This beach years ago was washed out when the bay and the ocean met in a storm. It's been rebuilt and getting really nice," the witness said.

Driver charged with OUI, assault

Montas is facing a long list of charges including OUI liquor, resisting arrest, assault with a dangerous weapon on a person over 60, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle with window obstructed.

Innocent bystanders could have touched the car as it sped by. "Tonight, I just saw the list of charges that he has," the witness said. "The car wasn't registered, wasn't inspected, the windows were smoked. He was under the influence. He was just being an idiot."

Montas was arraigned Friday in Lynn District Court. He is due back in court on January 23.