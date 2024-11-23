Man arrested in Puerto Rico for allegedly murdering Massachusetts mother and 4-month-old baby

NEW HAVEN, CT - A Connecticut man has been arrested in Puerto Rico for allegedly murdering a four-month-old baby and the child's 20-year-old mother from Massachusetts.

Man allegedly kills 4-month-old baby

Twenty-three-year-old Lance Morales from Waterbury, Connecticut has been on the run since Tuesday when a violent dispute led to gunfire in Hartford. He allegedly shot and killed, the four-month-old baby, and the child's 20-year-old mother. The mother was from Springfield.

He also injured a third person during the incident. There is no update on the third person's condition.

Police identified Morales as the suspect and put out an arrest warrant. Hartford Police worked with U.S. Marshals from Massachusetts and Connecticut and found that Morales had fled to Puerto Rico. He was found and arrested at a house in the town of Fajardo on Saturday. He is now facing extradition.

"Since the commission of this senseless and heinous act of violence, investigators from the Hartford Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service Violent Fugitive Task Forces in Connecticut and Puerto Rico have tirelessly worked around the clock to bring the suspect to justice," said acting U.S. Marshal for the District of Connecticut Lawrence Bobnick in a statement.

He has been charged with two counts of murder, first-degree assault, murder with special circumstances, criminal possession of a firearm, and criminal attempt to commit first-degree assault.

The mother and baby have not been identified.