Massachusetts mosquito population expected to increase after heavy rain

NORTHBORO - A recent stretch of heavy rain across New England is leaving some towns flooded and others soggy. The stagnant water can be a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

"We are expecting certain populations of species to increase," said Timothy Deschamps, Executive Director of the Central Massachusetts Mosquito Control Project (CMMCP)."

CMMCP crews in Massachusetts have been treating and assessing wetlands for mosquitoes. They use special bacteria that target the larvae to slow population growth. Their scientists inspect thousands of trapped, dead mosquitoes under a microscope. They are looking for certain distinctions to see if they have the potential to carry diseases. If they look suspicious, they are sent to a lab for testing.

"This is a collection of mosquitos from Lowell. I am just sorting them out by species," said Emily Kress as she peers at mosquitoes under her microscope. She is a CMMCP Seasonal Entomologist. "Most likely it is going to be West Nile, but we also do tests for EEE. That has not been found yet this year. I had a collection from Worcester, one of those pools tested positive for West Nile."

Vermont and New Hampshire have been particularly slammed with heavy rains, however, Deschamps says those states aren't as active at controlling the pests as Massachusetts.

"Nothing quite as specific [as CMMCP]," said Deschamps. "There are a few districts in Vermont and New Hampshire that do some of the work that we do, but they aren't as organized as Massachusetts with extensive trapping and control procedures with the majority of the state. As of now they haven't identified any mosquitos with EEE or West Nile virus."

If you are heading up to New Hampshire or Vermont, Deschamps suggests you bring EPA approved mosquito repellent. Homeowners can also deter the bugs with oscillating fans that can be used indoors or out. Deschamps says mosquitoes struggle to fly in heavy winds.

"The ultrasonic devices do not work. Citronella is touted as a mosquito repellent. It does smell good in candles, but doesn't repel mosquitos as well either," warns Deschamps.