Massachusetts creating missing and unidentified persons task force

BOSTON – Three hundred members of law enforcement across Massachusetts will soon be trained to better investigate cases involving missing people or human remains.

A budget proposal by Gov. Maura Healey's administration includes $300,000 to establish the Missing and Unidentified Persons Coordination Unit designed to support local law enforcement and coordinate cases statewide.

Healey's office said a recent training session for officers included how to acquire forensic data, analyze geolocation records, and articulate results in real-time.

As of March 1, Massachusetts law enforcement reported 1,927 active cases to the FBI's National Crime Information Center (NCIC). That includes 1,908 missing people and 19 unidentified human remains.

"Trainings will offer vital insights into the technology, forensic services, and investigative supports that help to improve investigations, resolve cases, and provide families and communities with the answers they desperately need," Healey said in a statement.