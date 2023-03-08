Watch CBS News
Local News

Massachusetts creating missing and unidentified persons task force

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Massachusetts creating missing and unidentified persons task force
Massachusetts creating missing and unidentified persons task force 00:35

BOSTON – Three hundred members of law enforcement across Massachusetts will soon be trained to better investigate cases involving missing people or human remains.

A budget proposal by Gov. Maura Healey's administration includes $300,000 to establish the Missing and Unidentified Persons Coordination Unit designed to support local law enforcement and coordinate cases statewide.

Healey's office said a recent training session for officers included how to acquire forensic data, analyze geolocation records, and articulate results in real-time.

As of March 1, Massachusetts law enforcement reported 1,927 active cases to the FBI's National Crime Information Center (NCIC). That includes 1,908 missing people and 19 unidentified human remains.

"Trainings will offer vital insights into the technology, forensic services, and investigative supports that help to improve investigations, resolve cases, and provide families and communities with the answers they desperately need," Healey said in a statement.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on March 8, 2023 / 11:54 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.