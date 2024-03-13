Massachusetts residents with pot convictions hopeful about governor's proposed pardons

BOSTON - Hundreds of thousands of people in Massachusetts could have their minor marijuana convictions cleared under Gov. Maura Healey's proposed plan and they said that could make a huge difference.

Angelo Ayuso was convicted of a misdemeanor marijuana charge when he was just 17 years old, sending him in and out of prison for two decades.

"They brought it in the courtroom. It was only a joint, it wasn't a bag or nothing...it was still half-burnt," said Ayuso. "I was angry, real angry."

While Massachusetts voters voted to legalize recreational marijuana in 2016, thousands of people are still living with convictions on their records. On Wednesday, Healey proposed pardoning all convictions for simple marijuana possession in Massachusetts.

"Now with one stroke of a pen, the governor is saying to the world: this is gone. You are now forgiven."

Those impacted wouldn't have to take any action. Ayuso said having his conviction forgiven would make it easier for him to apply for housing.

"You can't get it when you got this on your record," said Ayuso. "These are things that people are looking for because these are signs of people they don't want to house in their neighborhood or their area."

With no apartment and no job because of a minor marijuana conviction, Ayuso and others said they ended up back behind bars.

"It's a segue to more trouble," said Surpaul "Beast" Cottrell. "I just came home from doing 12 years in prison. Why? Because that started my case."

The plan still needs approval from the eight members of the governor's council. One councilor told WBZ TV he expects it to be approved.