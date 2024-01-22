Watch CBS News
Massachusetts might be seeing lowest gas prices of the year, according to AAA

By Mike Toole

BOSTON - Gas prices in Massachusetts are dropping faster than the temperature in January.

AAA said Monday that the average price is now $3.11 per gallon. That's down 14 cents in just the last month. That's the good news.

The bad news? It's still below the national average of $3.07 a gallon.

"Output at more than a dozen domestic refineries was affected by the bitter cold last week, but demand was down as well," AAA spokesperson Mark Schieldrop said in a statement.

"All things considered, we might be seeing some of the lowest prices of the year. Historically, pump prices reach their lowest in January and February before domestic refiners pause production for maintenance and the switchover to summer blend fuel as Spring approaches." 

Mike Toole

Mike Toole is the Managing Editor at wbz.com in Boston. He has worked in the WBZ-TV newsroom for more than 20 years. He previously wrote and produced news and sports at WABC-TV in New York.

First published on January 22, 2024 / 10:55 AM EST

