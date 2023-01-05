Massachusetts Lottery rolling out new 'Wheel of Luck' roulette game alongside Keno

BOSTON - Another new Massachusetts Lottery offering is launching in 2023.

It's a roulette-style game called "The Wheel of Luck" - and it will be available on monitors between Keno games at Lottery retailers across the state starting January 19. It replaces "All or Nothing," which was retired after more than six years on Wednesday.

Customers pick one or more numbers between 1 and 36, choose between red or black, or select odd or event. The virtual wheel will spin and a ball will randomly land on a number that's on a red or black space.

Get ready to take a spin with The Wheel of Luck! “Coming Soon” pic.twitter.com/gdV7JvADQX — Mass. State Lottery (@MAStateLottery) January 5, 2023

"Launching new games and offering customers a variety of products are important to the Lottery's success," said Mark William Bracken, the interim executive director of the Lottery, in a statement. "We tested numerous concepts with players and retailers over the last several years and this game proved to be the most popular for its familiarity and ease of play."

Here's the payout information, via the Lottery:

Players can wager $1, $2 or $5 on a number to win $25, $50 or $125, respectively. The odds of selecting the winning number in a game are 1 in 36. Players can wager $2, $4 or $10 each on red/black and odd/even to win $3, $6 or $15, respectively. The odds of winning red/black and odd/even wagers are both 1 in 2.

A few weeks after "The Wheel of Luck" launch, the Lottery will also start selling its priciest scratch ticket yet - the $50 "Billion Dollar Extravaganza."

Back in November, Bracken told the State House News Service that he's "very concerned" about slumping scratch ticket and Keno sales. While sales of national games like Powerball and Mega Millions have been strong, sales are slipping among games the state Lottery has control over.