Where are the luckiest stores to buy lottery tickets in Massachusetts?

BOSTON - With the Mega Millions jackpot up to $810 million for Tuesday night's drawing, some people might be looking for any advantage they can find.

So how about a getting your ticket at a store that's sold a big winner in the past?

According to the Massachusetts Lottery, these businesses have sold multiple winning tickets that won prizes of $1 million or more from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022:

Ted's Stateline Mobil, Methuen - 3 tickets sold

A1 Plus Convenience, Worcester - 2

Correia & Sons Market, Somerset - 2

Crossroads Marketplace, Leicester - 2

Dairy Market, New Bedford - 2

Ocean Street Market, Hyannis - 2

Woodland Variety & Grill, Vineyard Haven - 2

A lottery spokesperson told WBZ-TV these were all instant tickets, except one, a $1 million Mega Millions prize won on a ticket sold at Ted's Stateline Mobil.