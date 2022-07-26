Where are the luckiest stores to buy lottery tickets in Massachusetts?
BOSTON - With the Mega Millions jackpot up to $810 million for Tuesday night's drawing, some people might be looking for any advantage they can find.
So how about a getting your ticket at a store that's sold a big winner in the past?
According to the Massachusetts Lottery, these businesses have sold multiple winning tickets that won prizes of $1 million or more from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022:
- Ted's Stateline Mobil, Methuen - 3 tickets sold
- A1 Plus Convenience, Worcester - 2
- Correia & Sons Market, Somerset - 2
- Crossroads Marketplace, Leicester - 2
- Dairy Market, New Bedford - 2
- Ocean Street Market, Hyannis - 2
- Woodland Variety & Grill, Vineyard Haven - 2
A lottery spokesperson told WBZ-TV these were all instant tickets, except one, a $1 million Mega Millions prize won on a ticket sold at Ted's Stateline Mobil.
