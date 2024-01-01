$1 million Mass Millionaire Holiday Raffle ticket winner sold in Quincy

BOSTON - The Massachusetts Lottery held its first ever Mass Millionaire Holiday Raffle drawing early Monday morning and the winning $1 million ticket was sold in Quincy.

The winning numbers were 0-0-8-3-1-2-8.

The lottery started the game back in October, selling raffle tickets for $10 each. There were 11 weekly drawings where someone won $20,000 each time.

On New Year's Day, 11 more prizes were awarded.

The winning numbers from the Mass Millionaire Holiday Raffle drawn on January 1, 2024. Massachusetts Lottery

There were six $25,000 winners. They were sold in Dorchester, Fall River, Pittsfield, Barre, Hudson and Dracut.

There were four $250,000 winners. Those tickets were bought in Foxboro, Lakeville, Ludlow and Chicopee.

