$1 million Mass Millionaire Holiday Raffle ticket winner sold in Quincy

By Mike Toole

BOSTON - The Massachusetts Lottery held its first ever Mass Millionaire Holiday Raffle drawing early Monday morning and the winning $1 million ticket was sold in Quincy.

The winning numbers were 0-0-8-3-1-2-8.

The lottery started the game back in October, selling raffle tickets for $10 each. There were 11 weekly drawings where someone won $20,000 each time.

On New Year's Day, 11 more prizes were awarded.

The winning numbers from the Mass Millionaire Holiday Raffle drawn on January 1, 2024. Massachusetts Lottery

There were six $25,000 winners. They were sold in Dorchester, Fall River, Pittsfield, Barre, Hudson and Dracut.

There were four $250,000 winners. Those tickets were bought in Foxboro, Lakeville, Ludlow and Chicopee.

For more information, visit the lottery's website.

Mike Toole

Mike Toole is the Managing Editor at wbz.com in Boston. He has worked in the WBZ-TV newsroom for more than 20 years. He previously wrote and produced news and sports at WABC-TV in New York.

First published on January 1, 2024 / 7:04 AM EST

