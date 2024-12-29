Massachusetts lawmakers share statements on Jimmy Carter's legacy: "A true public servant"

BOSTON - Lawmakers from around Massachusetts are sharing their memories of former President Jimmy Carter. The 39th president and Nobel Peace Prize winner died on Dec. 29 in Plains, Georgia at the age of 100.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren

"Jimmy Carter was a true public servant and peacemaker," said Sen. Elizabeth Warren on X (formerly Twitter). "Our country is a better place because of him. My thoughts are with his family."

Gov. Maura Healey

"President Carter lived a life dedicated to peace, human rights, democracy and moral clarity. He set an enduring example of what it means to serve others and his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come," said the Massachusetts governor on X (formerly Twitter). "Sending my love to the Carter family as they, and our nation, process this profound loss. May we all honor his memory by building a more just, peaceful and caring world."

Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll

"From championing human rights and peace around the world to building homes for those in need, President Carter was a true public servant. Keeping the Carter family and all those inspired by his example in my thoughts," said the Massachusetts lieutenant governor in a statement on X (formerly Twitter).

Sen. Ed Markey

"President Jimmy Carter led with compassion, integrity, and an heroic determination to lift humanity's spirit. We will forever be indebted to him for building a more peaceful world. Thank you, Mr. President, for being conscience, caretaker, and commander for the U.S. and our world," said Sen. Ed Markey on X (formerly Twitter).

Rep. Lori Trahan

"I'm deeply saddened by the news of President Carter's passing, and my condolences go out to his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren who he and Rosalynn adored more than anything in the world," said Rep. Lori Trahan in a statement. "Jimmy Carter left his mark on our nation's history through his unyielding love and appreciation for the American people, his dedication to public service, and his deep devotion to his faith. But more than anything, he'll be remembered for who he was – a good man who always saw the best in others. President Carter's legacy is one that everyone, regardless of political persuasion, should strive to emulate. He will be sorely missed."

Rep. Ayanna Pressley

"President Carter embodied compassion and an unwavering commitment to humanity and public service," said Rep. Ayanna Pressley in a statement on X (formerly Twitter). "His faith in God and practicing that faith informed his life's work of building a more just, equitable and peaceful world. I'm thinking of his family and everyone who loved him."