Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association Super Bowl TV schedule

FOXBORO - Whether you're watching for the first time or want to relive the action, all the MIAA Super Bowl games are airing Saturday on TV38.

12 p.m. - DIVISION 1: St. John's Prep vs. Xaverian

2:07 p.m. - DIVISION 2: King Philip vs. Marshfield

4:11 p.m. - DIVISION 3: Milton vs. Walpole

6:21 p.m. - DIVISION 4: Duxbury vs. Scituate

8:52 p.m. - DIVISION 5: Hanover vs. Foxboro

11:08 p.m. - DIVISION 6: Salem vs. Fairhaven

1:17 a.m. - DIVISION 7: Uxbridge vs. Amesbury

3:07 a.m. - DIVISION 8: West Boylston vs. Carver