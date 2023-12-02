Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association Super Bowl TV schedule
FOXBORO - Whether you're watching for the first time or want to relive the action, all the MIAA Super Bowl games are airing Saturday on TV38.
12 p.m. - DIVISION 1: St. John's Prep vs. Xaverian
2:07 p.m. - DIVISION 2: King Philip vs. Marshfield
4:11 p.m. - DIVISION 3: Milton vs. Walpole
6:21 p.m. - DIVISION 4: Duxbury vs. Scituate
8:52 p.m. - DIVISION 5: Hanover vs. Foxboro
11:08 p.m. - DIVISION 6: Salem vs. Fairhaven
1:17 a.m. - DIVISION 7: Uxbridge vs. Amesbury
3:07 a.m. - DIVISION 8: West Boylston vs. Carver
