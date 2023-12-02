Watch CBS News
Sports

Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association Super Bowl TV schedule

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

CBS News Live
CBS News Boston Live

FOXBORO - Whether you're watching for the first time or want to relive the action, all the MIAA Super Bowl games are airing Saturday on TV38.

12 p.m. - DIVISION 1: St. John's Prep vs. Xaverian

2:07 p.m. - DIVISION 2: King Philip vs. Marshfield

4:11 p.m. - DIVISION 3: Milton vs. Walpole

6:21 p.m. - DIVISION 4: Duxbury vs. Scituate

8:52 p.m. - DIVISION 5: Hanover vs. Foxboro

11:08 p.m. - DIVISION 6: Salem vs. Fairhaven

1:17 a.m. - DIVISION 7: Uxbridge vs. Amesbury

3:07 a.m. - DIVISION 8: West Boylston vs. Carver

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on December 2, 2023 / 12:20 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.