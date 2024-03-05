Massachusetts House Democrats propose emergency shelter limits

BOSTON - As the state continues to grapple with an emergency shelter system at capacity, Massachusetts House lawmakers proposed a supplemental budget that would limit emergency shelter stays.

The supplemental budget is $245 million. It proposes limiting the length of stay in the emergency shelter system to nine consecutive months with an additional three months for those currently employed or enrolled in a job training program. Pregnant women and people with a disability, among other conditions, would also be eligible for 12 consecutive months in the program, regardless of employment status or participation in a job training program.

It also proposes a $2,500 tax credit per trainee for companies that provide workforce training to individuals enrolled in the emergency assistance program or staying at an overflow shelter site. The total amount of the credits would be capped at $10 million a year.

Governor Maura Healey signaled she is open to putting a limit on shelter stays.

"We need to be open to the way our system is working right now given the incredible number of new arrivals we are seeing into our system," Healey told reporters.

Some immigration advocates say it is unrealistic to put a time limit shelter stays.

"It all depends on the family. It all depends on who you are dealing with. It's a case-by-case basis," said Dr. Geralde Gabeau, Executive Director of the Immigrant Family Services Institute.

"We're going to need more resources and probably a rearrangement of our resources to make sure that groups on the ground, like ours have the systems in place and people in place," said Jeff Thielman, CEO of the International Institute of New England.