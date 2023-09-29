Massachusetts House and Senate pass tax relief bill, Gov. Healey expected to sign it

BOSTON - A massive tax relief bill passed both the Massachusetts House and Senate and now heads to Gov. Maura Healey's desk for her signature.

The bill would increase child tax credits and allow more assets to be passed down tax-free. It would also increase tax credits for lower income brackets and cut capital gains taxes.

Lawmakers are hoping this will help stop people from moving to less tax-heavy states. Critics like the Massachusetts Teachers Union said the bill benefits the wealthy.

Healey is expected to sign the bill into law.