MassDOT hiring plow drivers for on-call work this winter

BOSTON - It may be September, but Massachusetts is already looking for plow drivers.

MassDOT posted on social media that it's hiring "on call" plow drivers for snow and ice events this winter.

The #MassDOT Highway Division is hiring ‘on call’ plows for snow & ice events this winter. Opportunities exist state-wide.



Find out more info and apply at: https://t.co/HOxYmawCNd pic.twitter.com/5GreGEbBWk — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) September 26, 2023

Anyone interested can apply online for openings all over the state.