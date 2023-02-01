Watch CBS News
Local News

Massachusetts has some of the highest child care costs in the country

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Mass. is one of most expensive for child care
Mass. is one of most expensive for child care 00:20

BOSTON -- New data from the U.S. Department of Labor shows Massachusetts is one of the highest-paying states in the country for child care. 

Parents spend between $16,000 and $26,000 dollars a year -- that's about 20% of family budgets. 

Massachusetts had four counties in the top 20 list of most expensive places for infant care:

  • Norfolk County: $26,409
  • Middlesex County: $26,409
  • Suffolk County: $23,166
  • Essex County: $23,108

Middlesex and Norfolk County were ranked third and fourth in the entire country. 

Arlington County in Virginia was the most expensive followed by San Francisco County in California. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on January 31, 2023 / 9:15 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.