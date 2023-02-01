Massachusetts has some of the highest child care costs in the country
BOSTON -- New data from the U.S. Department of Labor shows Massachusetts is one of the highest-paying states in the country for child care.
Parents spend between $16,000 and $26,000 dollars a year -- that's about 20% of family budgets.
Massachusetts had four counties in the top 20 list of most expensive places for infant care:
- Norfolk County: $26,409
- Middlesex County: $26,409
- Suffolk County: $23,166
- Essex County: $23,108
Middlesex and Norfolk County were ranked third and fourth in the entire country.
Arlington County in Virginia was the most expensive followed by San Francisco County in California.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.