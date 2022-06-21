Massachusetts health care system ranked second in the country

BOSTON -- The Massachusetts health care system has been ranked second in the country.

The Commonwealth Fund looked at 56 different measures to determine how well state healthcare systems run.

Massachusetts ranked high in access, affordability, prevention and treatment, and racial and ethnic equality, according to the survey.

The only state to do better overall was Hawaii.