Massachusetts ranked happiest state in America in new report

BOSTON – Some people were skeptical. Others agreed with the findings of a recent report by market research firm "Top Data" that Massachusetts is the happiest state in the country.

"I don't know if it's the happiest. I think people in Florida are happier," Cynthia Salerno of Boston said.

"I'm very much one of the happiest people living here," Nicholas Cloutman of Peabody said.

Stanley Chester McGriff of Worcester added, "I'm a pretty happy guy."

"I'd agree with it," Lula Patton of Boston weighed in.

The report looks at seven key indicators, including employment, leisure activities, mental health, personal finance, personal relationships, physical health and social policies.

"This is a very happy place to be. I absolutely do not want to live anywhere else. And I will live the rest of my life in Massachusetts," Joseph Lefevvre of Haverhill said.

"The people are diverse, the activities are diverse. Beaches, mountains, cities, museums. What's not to like," Gustavo Pena of Boston.

"It's a lot of love out here from wherever you go as long as you're chill, relaxed. You get the same love as you give out to the people," said Abel MaCleod of East Boston.

All six New England states rank in the top 15 on the list.

Connecticut came in at No. 3, followed by Vermont (No. 10), Rhode Island (No. 11), New Hampshire (No. 12) and Maine (No. 14).

When asked how the winter affects happiness, Paul Young of Hyde Park added, "Anyone who is happy about the winter is not from here."

"Shared misery. It brings us together," Michael Slocombe of Wakefield said.

While people may not seem their happiest driving in the Bay State, there could be a good reason why.

"I hear lots of horns here. Sometimes you question the happy thing. But maybe they just want to get to their happy place so they're in a hurry," Jesse Foppema of Northbridge said.