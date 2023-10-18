Massachusetts gun bill set for House vote

Massachusetts House could vote on new gun reform proposals

BOSTON - Lawmakers could vote Wednesday on a bill to overhaul gun laws in Massachusetts.

The bill updates existing laws to align with recent Supreme Court decisions. It would also give law enforcement more resources to trace illegal firearms and require gun owners to complete live training.

CBS Boston

However, gun owners say the bill puts unnecessary limits on their constitutional rights. And the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association is opposed to the bill, saying it won't deter criminals.

Jim Wallace with the Gun Owners Action League of Massachusetts previously told WBZ-TV he thinks the proposal unfairly paints lawful gun owners as a threat.

"I'm at a loss as to what this huge bill is intended to accomplish," he said.

But the Massachusetts Coalition to Prevent Gun Violence said the bill is needed.

"For me it's about urgency," executive director Ruth Zakarin said. "The trauma is happening now. People are bereaved now."

The State House News Service reports that representatives have filed 49 amendments for the House to consider. House Speaker Ron Mariano said he expects the bill to pass after "spirited debate."