Groups ring in 2024 with New Year's Day guided hikes on Massachusetts trails

MILTON - A decades old tradition continues across Massachusetts as people kick off the New Year with a hike through local state parks. It's called the First Day Hike.

"Blue Hills is the sight of the original First Day Hike about 33-years-ago, and that phenomenon has taken on a life of it's own. Now most states have their own First Day Hikes, and it's even gone international," said Simon Schreier, a Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) interpreter.

Hundreds of people came to a handful of state parks for guided walks with interpreters like Schreier.

His job is to connect people with the deeper stories and history of the areas that they are hiking, and to foster an understanding of how to keep these areas clean and healthy.

He said their job is also to bring equity and inclusion to the outdoors.

"The outdoors is a space for everyone, but historically it hasn't always felt that way," explained Schreier.

"It's always incumbent on us to be thinking about who doesn't feel invited? Who doesn't feel this is their space, and what can we do to say, 'Hey, we would love to have you here. This is your space.' That's not something you do in one day, or one week."

These walks go a long way to getting new people into enjoying the outdoors.

Some hikers have been taking part in the tradition for decades, but some are doing it for the first time.

Hikers may be taking part in the day for personal or physical reasons.

"It's kind of my way of saying I am still young enough," laughed hiker Martine Carroll, "I always try to be hopeful and promising that it will be a good year."

"I said why not get out of the bed, and bring in the New Year!" smiled Kanoi Hicks, another hiker on the trail.

"It's a really easy, great way to get physical activity," said Karen White as she walks along the trail, "I am out here by myself today, taking it all in, and hopefully walking away with a couple of new hiker friends to hike together with on hikes."

"Every day is about Stanley," joked Erin Cummings, looking down at her dog as they walk the trails of Blue Hills, "He has already been to Widow's Walk in Scituate, and hung out with his dog friends. He went for the dog polar plunge, and now we are here. He did fabulous. You can't keep a lab out of water."

Schreier suggest new hikers have proper footwear, and that they tell people where they are going if they head out alone.

"Take it small chunks at a time. You don't have to climb a huge peak right off the bat, and take into account elevation," urged Schreier.

"Wear appropriate clothing, which means layers, because I bet you feel yourself getting toasty even on a day like today," Schreier fniished.