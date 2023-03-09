Healey joins hundreds in getting haircuts to raise money for Boston Children's Hospital

Healey joins hundreds in getting hair cut to raise money for Boston Children's Hospital

Healey joins hundreds in getting hair cut to raise money for Boston Children's Hospital

Healey joins hundreds in getting hair cut to raise money for Boston Children's Hospital

QUINCY - Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey was one of more than 700 people who came to the tenth annual "Saving by Shaving" fundraiser for Boston Children's Hospital Thursday.

For each person who shaved their head or donated at least eight inches of their hair, Granite Telecommunications, which hosted the event, will donate $2,500.

The company's CEO Rob Hale will match it dollar-for-dollar for a total of $5,000 per head. All the money will go the "Every Child Fund" at the hospital.

"It goes to supporting our kids with life threatening illnesses like cancer, like heart disease," said Children's CEO Dr. Kevin Churchwell.

"I came here because my grandmother has cancer and she's had it my whole life so I wanted to cut my hair for her," said Riley McKnight.

Healey had a bit of her hair trimmed by New England Patriots captain Devin McCourty in her first visit as governor. Former governor Charlie Baker had his head shaved at the event in past years.

Former Patriot and cancer survivor Joe Andruzzi was there Thursday.

"My eyebrows, my eyelashes, every piece of hair on my body was gone and to be here today in support to raise funds, to pay it forward is truly amazing," he told WBZ-TV.

Local salons and barber shops donated their time to help professionally cut hair.

"This is my ninth year doing it. It's a wonderful cause and I'm really happy to be a part of it," said Jennifer Kent of the Milton Barber Shop.

All locks of hair over 8 inches will be donated to "Hair We Share," which creates custom wigs free of charge for those affected by medical hair loss.