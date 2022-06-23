Sonia Chang-Diaz ends campaign for Massachusetts governor, leaving Maura Healey as lone Democrat

BOSTON – Massachusetts State Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz announced on Thursday she is dropping out of the race for governor, leaving Attorney General Maura Healey unopposed on the Democratic ballot.

Chang-Diaz will remain on the ballot for the September primary, but no longer plans to actively campaign.

"I am going to be spending my time campaigning and marshaling my supporters and the movement we've built for these Courage Democrats down ballot, candidates who walk the walk when it comes to our values," Chang-Diaz said in a statement. "I have no doubt that they will fight to put courage over politics in our state, and I am going to be using my energy to help put them into office."

Chang-Diaz said she will now shift her attention toward supporting five down-ballot "Courage Democrats."

"In addition to helping courageous candidates win down ballot, our campaign will be working to drive up voter registration and turnout in communities that have long been overlooked," Chang-Díaz said. "This is an important part of how we keep building power for years to come."

Healey issued a statement following the announcement by Chang-Diaz.

"I'm deeply grateful to Senator Sonia Chang-Díaz for her many years of service to Massachusetts and her inspired leadership during this campaign," Healey said. "The legacy of her campaign will live on through the young girls who finally saw themselves represented in a candidate for the highest office in the state. I look forward to continuing to partner with Senator Chang-Díaz to bring people together and make Massachusetts work for all of our families."

Geoff Diehl and Chris Doughty are the two candidates running on the Republican side.