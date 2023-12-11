Massachusetts General Hospital clinic in Waltham evacuated during parking garage fire

WALTHAM - Part of a Massachusetts General Hospital clinic in Waltham was evacuated late Monday morning because of a fire.

A spokesperson told WBZ-TV a vehicle in the patient parking garage caught fire. The part of the clinic near that garage was cleared out as a precaution.

The fire was put out quickly and no one was seriously hurt, the spokesperson said, but some patients had to reschedule their appointments. There's no word yet on what caused the fire.

Waltham Police briefly shut down Second Avenue and Bear Hill Road for the cleanup and investigation.

According to its website, Mass General Waltham "provides adult primary care" and "medical and surgical services that do not require an overnight stay in a hospital."