Mass General Brigham's new vans to provide medical care throughout Massachusetts

BOSTON - Mass General Brigham has introduced three new "Community Care Vans" that will offer a range of medical services to several Massachusetts communities.

The vans will be able to provide care for hypertension and diabetes with screenings and blood pressure readings. They will also be able to screen for substance use disorder and give referrals for treatment and recovery coaching.

"These new vans will really add to the care that we're able to bring to historically marginalized communities through these services," Mass General Brigham Doctor Priya Sarin Gupta said.

The vans were formerly used to administer vaccines during the pandemic, but were transformed for the United Against Racism initiative. The initiative addresses structural racism affecting patients, staff and the community.

The van will be staffed by multilingual clinicians and support staff.

"Our goals with this work is to really to meet people where they are in their communities and to bring care that is language concordant," Dr. Gupta said.

The vans will provide care for several communities on the North Shore and in Boston.

The schedule for the vans updates weekly and can be found here.