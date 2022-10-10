Massachusetts gas prices up 7 cents in last week, but still well below national average

Gas prices increase in Massachusetts for first time in nearly 4 months

BOSTON - Gas prices continue to rise in Massachusetts, but they're still below the national average.

The average price for a gallon of regular in Massachusetts is now $3.57, AAA said Monday. That's up 7 cents in the last week.

However, it's 35 cents below the national average, which now stands at $3.92.

California still has the highest average price in the nation at $6.33.