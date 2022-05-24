Massachusetts gas prices stuck at record high, but diesel dropping

Watch CBS News
BOSTON - Gas prices in Massachusetts stayed stuck at a record high of $4.73 a gallon Tuesday, according to AAA. They have not risen or fallen since reaching that level last Thursday.

Prices are up 8 cents a gallon in the last week. A year ago, it was $2.91 a gallon, $1.82 less.

The national average is currently $4.59 a gallon, which is also a record, according to AAA.

California still has the highest prices in the country, with an average of $6.06 a gallon.

Diesel prices continued a steady decline and are now averaging $6.33 a gallon in Massachusetts as of Tuesday. That's now eight cents lower than the record set Wednesday of $6.41.

