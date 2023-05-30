Watch CBS News
Massachusetts gas prices rise 8 cents in last week, but stay below national average

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Gas prices in Massachusetts rose 8 cents in the last week, AAA said Monday.

The average price for a gallon is now $3.52, up from $3.44 on May 23.

AAA said the main reason for the increase was the rise in demand heading into the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Massachusetts is still below the national average of $3.58 a gallon. California has the highest average in the country at $4.86 a gallon.

First published on May 30, 2023 / 10:59 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

