Massachusetts gas prices hit record high $4.96 a gallon

BOSTON - Gas prices in Massachusetts are closing in on $5 a gallon. The state average hit $4.96 Monday, a new record high, according to AAA.

That's 2 cents higher than Sunday, and 23 cents higher than just a week ago.

Gas prices are now averaging more than $5 a gallon in Suffolk County, and even higher on Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket.

The national average is also a record-setting $4.86 a gallon, AAA says. California has the highest average price at $6.34 a gallon.

The price of diesel fuel in Massachusetts is holding steady at $6.23 per gallon. That's down 18 cents from a record high of $6.41 set on May 18.