Massachusetts gas prices down 4 cents, but remain above national average

BOSTON – Gas prices in Massachusetts are down 4 cents compared to one week ago, but remain higher than the national average.

The average price of gas is $3.81 per gallon, down from $3.85 one week ago.

That price is 22 cents higher than one month ago, and 39 cents higher than one year ago when the cost was $3.42 per gallon.

"Although the national average has fallen sharply since the June peak of nearly $5.02, local prices are 30 to 40 cents higher than a year ago," AAA Northeast spokeswoman Mary Maguire said. "As we fuel up for Thanksgiving road trips, we can be thankful that gas prices are moving in the right direction for now."

The national cost of gas is $3.66 per gallon, a decrease of 11 cents from last week and 16 cents from one month ago. That cost, however, remains 26 cents higher than one year ago. 

First published on November 21, 2022 / 1:42 PM

